ATHENS — Concord University will host a FAFSA workshop on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at University Point on the Athens campus for current college students and high school seniors.
Students and families participating should bring their FSA ID, social security number, and 2021 tax records. Those attending will also be entered to win a $500 Concord University tuition voucher for students who plan to enroll in Fall 2023 classes at CU.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is used to determine who gets financial aid and how much they’ll receive. The sooner a student applies, the more financial aid the student may qualify for.
To register for the FAFSA Sunday Workshop, visit Concord’s website at apply.concord.edu/register/fa_Sunday22. For more information, please contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069.
