Concord University’s Office of Career Development is hosting two of its annual career events and both events will be held in-person and on campus.
The Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ballroom on the top floor of the Jean & Jerry L. Beasley Student Center.
Concord is also hosting its popular Teacher Recruitment Day separately on Thursday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also in the Ballroom of the Student Center.
Phil Lewis, Director of Career Services for Concord, says this year’s activities were formatted with the student experience in mind.
“For the last two years, our students haven’t been able to interact with employers in a face-to-face manner,” Lewis said. "This is a chance for employers and students alike to mix, mingle, and talk to one another live to help overcome the barriers of virtual events."
Lewis said several prizes will be given away to some of those in attendance at the Career Fair. A list of registered employers will be available before the event.
“During the COVID crisis, teacher need has skyrocketed. Our Teacher Recruitment event is a very popular activity that we host each year. Education majors are a significant portion of our student population, and we always enjoy working with our education partners in the region,” Lewis says.
Students have received notices in their Concord email about the events. While not required to register, students are encouraged to dress professionally for both events and may visit Concord’s Professional Clothing Closet on campus beforehand to find outfits to wear.
Interested employers or educational organizations that wish to participate in the CU career events may contact the Career Services office at (304) 384-6292. Questions or requests for the link to register can be sent via email to plewis@concord.edu