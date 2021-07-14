Concord honors Purple Heart recipients

Purple Heart recipients were honored for their valor and service during a July 14 reception at Concord University. The CU Office of Veterans Services hosted the event in the Rahall Technology Center Veterans Lounge.
Members of Concord University and surrounding communities who have received a Purple Heart or wished to honor someone who has received a Purple Heart were encouraged to attend.
“Though there are currently no Purple Heart recipients working at Concord – that I’m aware of – many of us have family and friends who have received Purple Hearts,” said Dr. George Williams, CU veterans advocate.
“Today, we are taking time out of our busy schedules to honor those men and women for their great sacrifices or for paying the ultimate price in service to our country.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Purple Heart is “one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces.”
This solemn and distinguished honor is presented to American servicemen and women wounded or killed in combat.
General George Washington introduced the medal in 1782 as the “Badge of Military Merit,” making it the oldest military award still presented to individuals serving in the U.S. military.
As another way to honor Purple Heart recipients, Concord has reserved parking for these individuals on both the Athens campus and at the Erma Byrd Center in Beckley. The spots are designated by special signage and hearts, lines and other features painted in purple.
For information about academic programming at Concord University for veterans and active duty military personnel, contact Williams at 304-384-6300 or gwilliams@concord.edu or visit https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Veterans.aspx