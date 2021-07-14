Concord honors Purple Heart recipients

Purple Heart recipients were honored for their valor and service Wednesday during a reception at Concord University on Wednesday. The CU Office of Veterans Services hosted the midday event in the Veterans Lounge located in the Rahall Technology Center. Members of the Concord University and surrounding communities who have received a Purple Heart or wished to honor someone who has received a Purple Heart were encouraged to attend. For information about academic programming at Concord University for veterans and active duty military personnel, contact Dr. George Williams at 304-384-6300 or gwilliams@concord.edu or visit https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Veterans.aspx

(Jessica Nuzzo/Bluefield Daily Telegraph)