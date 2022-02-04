Concord geosciences professor organizing international volcano data workshop

Dr. Stephen Kuehn, an associate professor in the Environmental Geosciences program at Concord University, is one of four scientists organizing a four-part volcanic eruptions data workshop.
The Tephra Fusion 2022 workshop runs Feb. 10, 18, 25, and March 3. The online virtual workshop focuses on data practices and digital systems for researchers who work with material produced by explosive volcanic eruptions – volcanic ash and pumice, also known collectively as tephra. The workshop is supported by the National Science Foundation’s EarthCube program, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the IAVCEI Commission on Tephrochronology.
The core team planning the meeting includes Dr. Kuehn along with Kristi Wallace from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Alaska Volcano Observatory, Dr. Marcus Bursik of the University at Buffalo, and Dr. Andrei Kurbatov at the University of Maine.
More details about Tephra Fusion 2022 may be found on the workshop website. Recorded videos and Q&A responses will be made available following each session of the meeting.