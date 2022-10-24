As Concord University expands its offerings to better serve the needs of our region, the Concord University Foundation is changing as well.
Jennifer Ware, ’88, of Princeton, is the chair of the board. Ware is a senior vice president and fiduciary division director at Truist Bank Wealth.
Kevin Powell ’89, of Winston-Salem, N.C., is serving as vice chair. Powell is the founder and CEO of Kevin Powell’s Automotive and Powersports Group. His dealerships represent nine different franchises with stores in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte, and Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Dr. Chuck Becker, ’69, of Beckley, is serving as the secretary. Becker has experience as a controller and small business owner.
Dr. Rosemary Goss, ’74, of Blacksburg, Va., is serving as treasurer. After receiving her M.S. from Virginia Tech and her Ph.D. from Florida State University, Goss worked as a professor of housing and property management at Virginia Tech from 1976 until 2018.
At the September meeting, two new members were confirmed. Colonel Katrina Terry, ’91, is the chief of the Cyberspace Force Development Division and the career field manager for Cyberspace Warfare Operations Officers in Washington, D.C. Charlie Maddy, ’85, is president and CEO of Summit Financial Group, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield.
Other members of the board are: Jack White, ’61; Omar Aboulhosn, ’89; Greg Allen, ’70; Edward Bailey, ’75; President Emeritus Dr. Jerry Beasley; Dr. Jerry Benson, ’72; Christy Elliott Bly, ’04; Jie Chen, ’99; Bill Courson; Vic Foti, ’58; Jackie Karnes, ’90; Eugene Lockhart, Jr., ’89; Jason McDaniel, ’02; Chris Tuck, ’90; Dr. Chris Parrish, ’01; and Josh Stowers, ’01.
David Kirby, a longtime member of the foundation board and avid Concord University supporter, finished his term this year and was appointed as a trustee, a non-voting position. Charlie Pace also serves in this capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.