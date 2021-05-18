ATHENS – Concord Esports is calling players to mark their calendars for two Concord Scholarship Invitational events in the fall.
Esports players – from high school and up – can showcase their skills during the invitational events while competing for Concord University scholarships and other prizes. Please note that the prize pool/scholarship must be used towards attending Concord University.
Both scholarship events will take place online and will be held over the course of two days. A League of Legends competition is scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12, 2021. The second event will be in the game of Rocket League on Nov. 13 and 14, 2021.
Since beginning competition in the fall of 2019, Concord Esports has made a mark as a powerhouse in national collegiate play. Concord holds the distinction of being the first public college or university in West Virginia to offer varsity esports to its students. Concord Esports held its first scholarship invitational in November 2020.
“After the success of our first Concord Scholarship Invitational with Elo Hell Esports (EHE) with getting recruits and from a viewing standpoint, we have decided to host two more Concord Scholarship Invitational events with EHE,” stated Concord Esports Head Coach Austin Clay.
“We are thrilled to work with Austin and Concord University in continuously developing their Esports program. This exciting opportunity will open the door to new and exciting careers in this growing industry,” added EHE.
“Like last time, there will be a prize pool similar inside. The final numbers will be announced as we get closer to the events,” Clay said. “These two events will once again be sign-up based events. Once we get closer to the events sign-ups will go live. Again, the goal is to get 32 teams to sign up.”
“Keep an eye on our Twitter (https://twitter.com/Esports) and other socials for updates,” he said.
The scholarship invitational events are being produced and run by Elo Hell Esports. Also partnering to present the tournaments are Appalachian Eye Care and HyperX.
For more information about Concord Esports and these upcoming events, please visit https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Esports.aspx
Additional information is also available by contacting Austin Clay at akclay@concord.edu or 585-659-3004.