Four committees of the Concord University Board of Governors (BOG) will meet by tele/videoconference on Tuesday, May 31: Academic Affairs, noon; Student Affairs, 1 p.m.; External Affairs, 2 p.m.; and Finance & Facilities, 3 p.m.
The BOG Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall in University Point. The full board will convene at 6 p.m. on June 7 in the Pais Fellowship Hall.
Members of the public wishing to join a BOG tele/videoconference meeting must contactlwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions.
An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting. Board agendas and minutes may be accessed on the university’s website: https://www.concord.edu
For more information, contact Lora Woolwine, executive assistant to the president and board liaison, at lwoolwine@concord.edu or 1-304-384-5224.