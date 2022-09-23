Over a 24-hour period, Concord alumni, faculty, staff, current students and friends of the university donated $150,000 for student scholarships and campus projects, the largest Giving Day amount of the four that the university has held.
The donations go to The Concord University Foundation, Inc., which was established in 1974. The endowment has grown to more than $54 million in assets. Last year, the Foundation awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships and funded projects like the new turf at Callaghan Stadium.
“The Concord University Foundation is committed to using donations like those raised with Giving Day to help our students and support the university,” said Sarah Turner, vice president of advancement, in a press release. “Our goal amount has increased over time, but so has the need. We are committed to doing everything we can to provide students with educational support and Concord with the institutional aid needed to provide a quality educational experience.”
