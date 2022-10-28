Concord Bonner Scholars hold Make A Difference Day

PRINCETON — If ever an organization was designed for Make A Difference Day, it is the Bonner Scholars Program at Concord University, a program which combines academics with community service.
On Saturday, CU Bonner Scholars gathered at six locations around or near Mercer County to put their community service to work.
Kathy Ball, director of the CU Bonner Scholars Program, said, “Make A Difference Day is an annual event held every October to promote volunteerism and community service.”
The locations for service projects this year, she added, included the Princeton City Hall, The Havens, Pipestem State Park, Bluefield Union Mission, the Wade Center and the CU Day Care Center.
The seven students assigned to city hall designed and built birdhouses to house birds next spring in city parks, Princeton Economic Development Director Samuel Lusk said.
“This spring, the birdhouses will be placed in parks throughout the city for both birds and the public to enjoy,”Lusk said.
Lusk added that Princeton has been designated a Bird Sanctuary since 1975 with prohibitions against trapping, hunting or otherwise harming birds.
“The Concord Bonner Scholars have been active on Make A Difference Day for many years,” Ball said. “During the pandemic, we had to be very creative with our service projects, since we weren’t allowed to go out in the community to serve. We’re very, very glad to be able to go out in the community again, not only for Make A Difference Day but throughout the year. Our scholars work very hard to serve the community every day.”
