The Concord University Board of Governors (BOG) is announcing several meetings for the month of September.
Four committees will meet by videoconference on Tuesday, Sept. 21: Academic Affairs, noon; Student Affairs, 1p.m.; External Affairs, 2 p.m.; and Finance and Facilities, 3 p.m.
The BOG Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. The full board will convene at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the Pais Fellowship Hall in University Point on Concord’s Athens campus. The meeting may also be attended via videoconference.
Members of the public wishing to join a BOG videoconference meeting need to contact lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions.
An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting. Board agendas and minutes may be accessed on the University’s website: https://www.concord.edu/