Concord University and the Town of Athens will be ringing in the Holiday season on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the first ever Holiday Social.
University officials and the Athens Town Council have planned an evening of special events for all ages. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., children can have their picture taken with Santa in the Alumni Lounge at University Point. There will be complementary hot chocolate and cookies, as well as an opportunity for children to write and mail their letter to Santa.
Down the hall in the Wilkes Family Chapel, enjoy seasonal sounds from the ConChords and CU’s band.
The President’s house will be decorated for the holidays and open for tours. The Concord University Alumni Association will be selling commemorative Christmas ornaments.
Food trucks have been invited to set up in the parking lot beside the President’s house.
At 7 p.m., a community Christmas caroling event will be held at the Concord United Methodist Church, followed by a brief devotional from Pastor Felicia Wooten Williams and the lighting of a Christmas tree.