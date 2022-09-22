Hope in the Hills Healing Appalachia concerts will be Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds of the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea.
The lineup for this fundraiser, geared at fighting addiction in Appalachia, includes Tyler Childers, Glactic, Maro Price, Arlo McKinney, Lost Dog Street Band, Tommy Prine and more.
The festival will begin Friday with gates opening at 2 p.m. and bands beginning at 4 p.m.
All proceeds of the festival go toward recovery efforts in Appalachia.
About 30 agencies from around Appalachia that specialize in various aspects of substance use disorder will present a wide range of services throughout the weekend including Narcotics Anonymous meetings, music therapy, Naloxone training, art therapy, and other wellness activities.
For more information visit healingappalachia.org
