Concert Association, feelin' groovy, kicking off new season

Simon and Garfunkel haven't played together for quite some time. However, the Beckley Concert Association (BCA) is bringing audiences the next best thing, as it kicks off its new season of performances with the music of the legendary duo.
"Feelin’ Groovy" is a celebration of the music of this award-winning twosome as performed by Jim Witter.
The concert is Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
Simon and Garfunkel’s music and lyrics are synonymous with the '60s. From "The Sound of Silence" to "Bridge Over Troubled Water," their songs act as the bookends to the decade of freedom and love.
Witter has been entertaining crowds for more than 30 years. Whether it be his original music, the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, or any of the many other artists he pays tribute to, Witter's versatility as an artist has allowed him the opportunity to reach out and share his music and his infectious personality with audiences of all ages across Canada, the United States, the U.K., Dubai and the Netherlands.
His unique approach and comfortable rapport makes each member of his audience feel as though they are a part of a private concert in the comfort of their own living room. This, along with his rich, powerful voice and ease at the piano, makes him a favorite everywhere.
He was a favorite with local audiences last year, and BCA President Scott Worley said he was happy to bring Witter back.
"He does a wide variety of shows, and our audience was so happy with last year's concert, we immediately started looking at what he could do for us this year.”
Worley says this season’s concert series offers a diversity of musical entertainment, ranging from classical to pop.
On Nov. 6, Marshall University's Chorus and Third Avenue Ensemble will perform. A Motown Christmas will be be offered by local favorites, How Great Thou Art, on Dec 17. The New York Bee Gees will be in Beckley on Feb. 16 and the jazz stylings of the Judy Carmichael Duo are on tap for March 9. The season wraps up with harpist Megan Davis on April 20.
The Feelin' Groovy concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $25, and season tickets are still available as well. A season pass costs $45 for adults or $40 for seniors.
For more information, visit the BCA Facebook page or www.beckleyconcerts.com
