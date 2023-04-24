The executive director of Coal River Mountain Watch has put out the word that an informal hearing will be Tuesday regarding a proposed 942-acre mountaintop removal site near Artie between White Oak Creek and Fulton Creek.
Vernon Haltom, director of the anti-mountaintop removal mining non-profit, sent out a press release on Monday saying the permit being sought would have three valley fills, including one right behind Stover Cemetery. He also claimed that the site is within a half mile of most Artie homes.
“It would impose the usual MTR (mountaintop removal) hazards to the community, including blasting, with clouds of carcinogenic dust, and increased risk and severity of flooding,” Haltom wrote in the release.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will conduct the informal conference on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Clear Fork Elementary, 4851 Clear Fork Road, Artie.
The conference may be accessed by meet.google.com/kcy-fpey-uhy or by calling in at (US) +1 442-999-4178 PIN: 278 658 932#.
The WV DEP is also accepting email comments to Laura.B.Claypool@WV.gov by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The purpose of the conference is to allow comments from those people having an interest in the permit request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.