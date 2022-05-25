Community looking to restart East Beckley football league

Community leaders in East Beckley are looking to restart a midget football league in order to provide kids in the area with a positive outlet while also building community relationships.
To help get the proposed league off the ground, board members for the East Beckley Bulldogs approached the Beckley Common Council during a regular meeting Tuesday to inform them of these plans and ask for financial assistance.
Eugene Nabors, one of the East Beckley Bulldogs board members and organizers, asked council for $10,000 to purchase uniforms and equipment.
Nabors said they’ve already had several held signups for football players and cheerleaders and just need some help with funding to help make the league possible.
“We have kids that have already signed up and we're going to try and do it right and give some kids some opportunity for recreation,” he said.
While there is currently one midget football league in Beckley, Nabors said not everyone is able to get playing time because there are just too many kids on the team.
Nabors said this is one of many reasons community leaders like himself in East Beckley decided to get together to start another league.
“There used to be, years ago, there was like four or five teams out of Beckley but now there’s only one team,” he said.
That last remaining team is the Southwest Bandits which Nabors said is a combination of the former south and west leagues in Beckley.
Fellow board member Milford Mayo said he thinks the league would also help in building community and family relationships.
“This is a family program,” Mayo said. “We also want to instill discipline and encourage pride within our community.”
Nabors said East Beckley used to have a midget football league years ago, but it disbanded. However, he added that there is still a lot of community support for the league as well as alumni who still live in the area who would love to see the league return.
Nabors said he as well as his sons have fond memories from playing in the Beckley’s leagues, though at the time the East Beckley team was referred to as the Wildcats not the Bulldogs.
He said the name change was to show support for the Stratton School which has a bulldog as a mascot.
Nabors told council members that he felt like the league might qualify for some of the Covid relief money the city received.
While no one on council directly responded to Nabors request. Councilman Robert Dunlap suggested Nabors and his board members also bring their request to the Raleigh County Board of Education.
“All of the kids at Stratton, because you know it's a school that receives a lot of money as a Title 1 school, all the kids received notifications that if they were interested and couldn't afford the enrollment fees to organized team sports this year, that, that would be subsidized from some of that Covid money,” Dunlap said.
Nabors replied that their board member had already discussed speaking to the board of education, and planned on doing that in the near future.
The East Beckley Bulldogs are also seeking donations from the community through their PayPal account Eastbeckleybulldogs@gmail.com.
Additional information about the league can be found on their Facebook page under East Beckley Bulldogs Football and Cheer.
According to a post made Wednesday on this page, the league will be hosting a hamburger and hotdog sale from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the skatepark to help raise money. Interested players and cheerleader will also be able to signup for the league during the fundraiser.