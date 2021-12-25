Community continues to support Mac's Toy Fund

For 91 years, Mac's Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.
Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations received will help offset the cost of these grants.
The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
Michael Acord - $50
Anonymous - $100
Dr. George T. Arnold in memory of his wife Connie Kish Arnold, her parents, Alexander Thomas & Eve Quesenberry Kish, his parents, George & Cris Nunn Arnold, and his brother John R. “Pete” Arnold - $150
Wayne & Diana Bennett - $50
James & Nella Boblett in honor of their grandkids Brett, Maggie & Oliver - $50
Linda Day in memory of her beloved husband Kenneth Day, Sr. - $50
John & Lee File in honor of their granddaughters Claire, Chloe & Lilly - $100
Larry Frail & Patty Johnston - $200
Gunner, Luke and Langston in honor of Jesus’ Birthday - $40
Joyce Larkin & Paul Larkin, Jr. in honor of their mother - $200
Wilbert & Doris McCormick - $50
Lydia Ormandy Bible Study Group - $50
Maggie L. Walker Temple #738 - $25
O’Neal & Associates, AC - $50
Cyndi O’Neal - $100
Gene & Susan Pietrantozzi - $50
Steve & Marietta Torrico - $100
Dwight & Karen Zutaut in memory of their son Matthew Dwight Zutaut - $25
Today’s total: $1,440
Total to date: $10,669.00
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
129 Main St., Ste 301
Beckley, WV 25801