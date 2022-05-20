At age 4, Dean Bailey decided he wanted to be a police officer.
Having decided his career path more than 40 years ago, Bailey said he never could have imagined it would one day lead him to be the chief of police of the Beckley Police Department.
“It's still kind of surreal to me that it happened and I'm in this position,” he said.
The Register-Herald recently sat down with Bailey to find out more about how he got his start in law enforcement and how he plans to lead the Beckley Police Department as its new chief.
Originally from Fairdale, Bailey said his father inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“My dad was a West Virginia state trooper and kind of at an early age, maybe 4, I caught on to that and I've wanted to be a policeman ever since,” he said.
Bailey was 21 when he entered the Beckley Police Department after graduating from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 1998 from the 99th basic class.
Having dreamed of this moment for most of his life, Bailey said he remembers it like it happened just yesterday.
“Time’s flown since then, but it was probably one of the best days of my life because that's all I've looked forward to from the time I was little, was wanting to be a policeman,” he said.
Bailey said he remembers both his parents being there as he was sworn in by Beckley’s mayor at the time, Emmett Pugh. He said his father was especially proud and excited at being able to see his son follow in his footsteps.
“Both my parents were excited. I was excited. I just couldn’t wait to get started,” he said.
In his 25 years of service with the Beckley Police Department, Bailey said he’s had just about every job.
Like most new police officers, Bailey started out in the Patrol Division, which he did for a number of years until moving on to the detective bureau for a short time.
From there, Bailey said he went to the department’s narcotics unit, where he stayed for roughly eight years.
He was then promoted to lieutenant and became a shift commander before being promoted again to captain and assigned as the field operations commander.
Not long after, Bailey was sworn in as deputy chief in 2021 and then as chief a year later.
Bailey said he never set out to be the chief of a police department; he only ever wanted to learn and grow as an officer.
“My ultimate goal was to move as far up in the department as I could and to help the department be as best as it can be,” he said.
Although it’s not a requirement that a police chief come up through the ranks of a single police department before becoming its chief, Bailey said it has helped him here because he’s already familiar with the officers he’s in charge of as well as the community they serve.
“I think it's very important to be on the road and have experience being out in the community with all the different calls that you go to – the domestics, the drug calls, obviously the deaths that you have to go to,” he said. “To experience that and grow, you have to be able to do that.”
Bailey said he’s still working to figure out his plans as chief, having been sworn in just over a month ago.
However, one area he’d like the department to improve upon is communication with the public.
“One of my goals is to make that gap closer with the community,” he said. “I think having officers have that one-on-one relationship with the public ... being out and talking to people, you can't get any better than that.”
Bailey said he also wants to make himself as available and known to the public as possible.
“Once I get established and settled here, I do plan on getting out in the community and anybody who wants to talk to me, obviously, my door is open all the time,” he said. “But also coming out on night shifts and evening shifts and just interacting with the guys, that's kind of important to me, too. Not just because I want to know what's going on, I do want to know what's going on, but I want to have that relationship with those officers as well. They're the backbone of our department, and I have a lot of respect for each one of those men and women.”
Bailey said the department recently added a community service officer, whom he’d like to utilize even more in his initiative to improve communications with the community. That officer, he said, is already going into schools with the resource officers to ensure that Beckley’s youngest residents are also able to get familiar with the local police force.
“I think a lot of that starts at a younger age, being comfortable with police in uniform,” Bailey said.
He added that this community service officer is also over the department’s bike patrol units, which Bailey also has big plans for.
“That’s another big thing that I'm really going to push, is having officers out on bikes because it puts you in better contact with the community,” he said.
Bailey said he’s also seeking advice from his own officers on ways he can improve the department.
“I'm talking one on one with everybody in the whole department from our civilian division all the way up to our sworn officers,” he said. “I'm trying to meet one on one with everyone to see what we can do better.”
Over the past 25 years, Bailey said he has seen many changes in the department, most notably the opening of the new Beckley Police Headquarters in 2019.
He added that advancements in technology have also greatly changed over the past two decades, adding cellphones, computers and body and car cameras to officers’ necessary equipment.
While change of any kind is not always easy to adjust to, Bailey said one of the more positive changes he’s seen is the acceptance and the importance placed on mental health.
“Now the mental awareness is better because (back) then, you didn't say anything,” he said. “If you had a problem, you didn't say anything at all. You just dealt with it. You moved on and that was that.”
That same mindset is no longer the case, Bailey said, and when officers come to him after dealing with difficulties on the job, he’s able to point them toward resources that may help.
Bailey said one aspect of his job that he enjoys is that he’s always learning, even as an experienced officer.
In 2011, Bailey earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Marshall University.
Then in 2018, he was selected and attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., and graduated with the 271st class.
Bailey said he had tried for 13 years to get into the FBI’s 10-week academy and described it as one of the best experiences of his career.
“That was probably one of the best things that's changed my career, just the way I look at things,” he said.
Bailey said the academy gives in-depth training on a number of fields from management to homicides, to investigations and more.
Bailey said he looks forward to continuing to learn as police chief and continuing to serve the Beckley community.
“It's been up and down over the 25 years but, overall, it's been a very rewarding career,” he said. “The city has been very good to me over the years, provided for my family, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”