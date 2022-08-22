Community calm as bomb threat plays out

BLUEFIELD — Frank Wilkinson, Regional President of Summit Community Bank on Federal Street in Bluefield, went to work as usual on a quiet summer day Monday morning.
But shortly after 9 a.m., that all changed.
“We received a call a little bit after 9 this morning that there was a bomb threat at the federal building,” he said. “We were told by (Bluefield Police) Chief (Dennis) Dillow to evacuate our staff and we’ve done so.”
Wilkinson said employees gathered at the Blue Spoon Cafe and Restaurant on Commerce Street to wait for permission to reenter the bank.
“There is nothing we can do but wait it out,” he said.
Lynn Penland, a bank employee, said the incident happened quickly.
“They were walking by my door and I heard Frank say we all had to leave,” she said. “They were evacuating because there was a bomb discovered at the Federal Building.”
But Penland said she was not frightened by it.
“You just never know when something is real,” she said, so everyone has to be cautious.
The bank is beside the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building, which had to be evacuated as well after the report of a “suspicious package” inside.
During the morning hours, several people watched from a distance as an occasional police officer could be seen nearby and a fire truck had Bland Street blocked in front of the Bluefield Arts Center.
Yellow police “do not cross” tape was strung across Federal Street beside the bank and connected to the bank itself. Bland Street was also blocked off from the north side.
A member of the West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad unit arrived around 10:30 and in full safety gear crossed Bland Street and entering the federal buidling carrying equipment, exiting the building a short time later.
Then at 11:40 a loud explosion was heard, with the robot exiting the building, crossing Bland Street at around 12:30 p.m. Police said it was a “controlled detonation.”
Several people said they had heard the explosion but were not sure what it was because no smoke or debris were seen.
During this time a few people ducked under the police tape going to the bank, but then turned back when they were told the bank was closed and what was happening.
One man said he wanted the incident ended because he had “business to conduct with the bank.”
At about 1 p.m., a Bluefield police officer gave Wilkinson the go-ahead to reenter the bank, but it could not yet open to the public as streets remained blocked off and the investigation continued.
