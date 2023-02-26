beckley, w.va. – Communities of Healing (COH), the growing recovery to work initiative in southern West Virginia, is seeking statewide applicants for a new Investment Lab business development program that will be unveiled March 20. The free event (which will be offered in-person or virtually) is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fruits of Labor, 313 Neville St. in Beckley.
Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said the new COH Investment Lab is designed to help social enterprise leaders throughout West Virginia seek traditional and non-traditional capital to fund their organization’s mission and growth.
Moore said the cohort training is being made available to provide an extra learning and growth opportunity for businesses and is most suitable for leaders who:
• Are a business owner or manager who has both mission and margin goals;
• Have 12 months or more of business operations and want to scale your business; and
• Are currently or are willing to commit to hiring people in recovery or who have barriers to employment.
Scholarships are available.
Those organizations wishing to apply for the Spring cohort of the COH Investment Lab should contact Peni Adams at 304-712-2351 or padams@nrgrda.org. The application is available on www.communitiesofhealing.com.
charleston, w.va.
WorkForce West Virginia has set the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, March 1, from noon - 3 p.m. Early access to the virtual event opens on Feb. 27.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
charleston, w.va.
West Virginia Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral, was unanimously elected vice chair of the Economic Development, Transportation, and Cultural Affairs Committee for The Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG South) by members of the committee.
The CSG South Economic Development, Transportation, and Cultural Affairs Committee is comprised of state legislators and legislative staff from the 15 CSG South member states.
