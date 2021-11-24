Charleston — For many children in West Virginia staying focused on academics is challenging because outside influences such as poverty, broken families, substance abuse, and mental health issues can contribute to a child falling behind in school. Sometimes these realities can lead a child to drop out of school.
West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents "Communities in Schools: Extending a Helping Hand," a half-hour documentary about a national education program that helps connect public schools with community resources to ensure every child is nurtured, supported, and helped to flourish in school with the goal of graduating.
It airs Friday, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and will be available on WVPB’s streaming service, Passport, thereafter.