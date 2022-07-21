For nearly 50 years, Communities In Schools (CIS) has been giving hope to children all across the United States. And come this fall, the children of Monroe County will see that same hope coming to a schoolhouse near them.
“I think it's wonderful,” Ashley Mann, history teacher for Monroe County Schools, said after the announcement. “The people that they chose (as CIS site coordinators) in Monroe County are top-notch. I’m really excited about them being in that position.”
Since 2004, the CIS West Virginia program has worked “to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.”
First lady Cathy Justice made the announcement that Monroe County, along with Logan, Ohio, Randolph and Marshall counties, would now be joining 31 other West Virginia counties currently participating in the Communities In Schools program. Her announcement came during Thursday’s closing ceremony of the CIS Summer Institute, held at the Stonewall Resort in Lewis County.
“We’re looking forward to seeing you guys in the fall,” Justice said.
“Everyone in this room, you all were chosen to do what you do,” Justice told the group of over 200 West Virginia education professionals in attendance, including all 71 CIS site coordinators. “You all are so involved in the students’ lives. They know that they can come to you and feel good about who you are and what you’re there for. They absolutely have a bond with you that they’re going to have from now on.”
“In West Virginia, in the span of about three years, we have grown into 171 schools,” said Rey Saldaña, National Communities In Schools president and CEO. “There is something happening here.”
Also on hand for the closing ceremonies was Gov. Jim Justice, who told those in attendance, “I’ve seen lots of people making efforts, and I’ve seen lots of people standing on their soapbox and saying how great this is and how great that is. I have seen program after program after program – and absolutely lots of good. But there’s nothing like what you’re doing. At the end of the day, it's the most successful program that I have ever seen. If all you’ve done is change the life of one kid, it would be worth it. But you are changing life after life after life.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Vicki Shannon, executive assistant to first lady Justice, told The Register-Herald, “The conference was very well attended. The energy and the momentum were just awesome. I think everyone came away energized.”
“That’s all they (West Virginia youth) really need, just that one person in their life who really cares,” the first lady said, in closing. “Please be that one person in their life that really cares.”
