Few people like to pay taxes, but Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth is asking voters in southern West Virginia to pay attention to state lawmakers' plans before voting on Amendment One in November.
Amendment One will allow West Virginia voters to open up a section of state code that deals with property taxes. If voters pass Amendment One, current and future lawmakers will be able to reduce the business and inventory tax and to eliminate the property tax on vehicles.
Tax dollars that the county collects on these items amount to a whopping one-third of county budgets, Duckworth said. The money pays for the county health department, deputies and law enforcement, schools, the jail bill, all of the county's parks, services for senior citizens and the animal shelter, along with other services, he reported.
"As county commissioners, our job is to be good stewards of the county budget," Duckworth said Thursday. "So the amendment that is going to be a public vote in November is going to affect that job.
"If we lost a third of our budget, and it wasn't back-filled correctly, it would affect non-profits, it would affect parks and recreation. It would affect police, emergency services.
"Pay attention to what legislators are going to come out with this spring," he urged. "Spend the summer getting educated on what we are gaining or losing, or breaking even."
The property tax on manufacturing inventory, machinery and equipment generates about $100 million a year for county governments and public education. Schools get about one-third of the money and they would be made whole through the state school aid formula, but counties would have to depend on the Legislature to back-fill their lost dollars, MetroNews reported in 2020.
With the addition of the elimination of the property tax on vehicles proposed by Amendment One, the hole is around $250 million, according to MetroNews.
Lawmakers have promised to make up the loss to the budgets in all 55 counties by 110 percent, but Duckworth said that commissioners and voters have not yet seen a solid plan on how lawmakers would do it.
He added that even if this group of legislators agrees to make up the loss by 110 percent, the next group of lawmakers could make up less, leaving county budgets depleted.
In Raleigh County, the budget last fiscal year was $23 million. A one-third deficit would reduce county coffers to just over $1.5 million.
He pointed out that the local school district receives about a third of a county's tax collections.
Duckworth said he is not yet taking a position on Amendment One. He said that he is waiting to hear from state lawmakers on how they plan to safeguard local government, particularly since Raleigh County is a gateway to the New River Gorge National Park andPreserve and is trying to attract businesses and tourists. He said that a number of infrastructure projects in southern West Virginia, including broadband expansion, are tied to county property and business inventory tax collections.
"I don't have feelings on (Amendment One), because legislators haven't come back with how they're going to backfill the loss of that revenue to all 55 counties," noted Duckworth, adding that he is waiting on news. "To me, personally, my number one and two things that make our county attractive is safety and education.
"That's kind of what I ran on, in my campaign."
Duckworth said that county commissioners have not been asked by lawmakers to weigh in on protections for local governments in case of passage of Amendment One.
Jennifer Piercy, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia, said that commissioners across the state want a seat at the table with legislators as they develop a plan for ensuring that local governments are funded if Amendment One is passed.
"Our commissioners, our assessors, our clerks, across the board, they are elected, as well," said Piercy, whose group promotes the interests of local government. "They have responsibilities to their constituents.
"We need to be a huge consideration, and we should be at the table, at all times."
She said that funding for local government was a constitutional right, and the amendment changes that. If local tax collections are cut by a third, a wrong move by legislators could, in effect, de-fund police departments.
"In some cases it would," she said of funding cuts to sheriff's offices. "You're talking about, it would wipe out your sheriff's department.
"Some counties don't have enough deputies right now on the road."
On top of all of that, she said, counties have to pay for their regional jails.
"We have a per diem per inmate per day. This would also play a major impact on whether we're able to keep paying the regional jail fees.
"Every county is different. Every county is going to have to look at some areas they would have to cut," she added. "In some areas, you're talking about your police force, your fire departments.
"The impact it could have on public safety, that's a huge component of this."
Local health departments could see cuts as the Covid pandemic continues, she added.
Piercy said that county governments are trying to attract businesses and residents to the state. West Virginia's population and workforce has been shrinking, declining 3.2 percent from 2010 to 2020, U.S. Census numbers show.
Nearly 7,000 residents left the state between July 2020 and July 2021, Census numbers show.
"There's a lot of discussion in this state about economic development, and we want people to move here," she said. "When they move somewhere, they look at education.
"They look at amenities such as parks and recreational activities.
"If counties are not able to grow and be diverse and offer those things to folks moving in, that's just another barrier for us to have to overcome."
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh County, said that Amendment One on its own does not change taxes but gives the Legislature the ability to adjust them.
"The passage of the amendment will not affect the counties at all," Steele said on Thursday. "The Legislature has responsibly maintained county budgets since 1863, and we do not plan on stopping, now.
"The amendment provides us a means to adjust property taxes, the same as other taxes, under legislative control."
Steele said county budgets have outpaced inflation, increasing around 16 percent since 2012. He added that Wetzel County in that time has seen a revenue increase of over 700 percent.
"The argument put forth is false," he said. "The amendment allows for the Legislature to innovate and find new ways to maintain services and funding for our counties, while providing relief to the taxpaying citizen that pays more for personal property taxes on their vehicle than anything else.
"While some county commissions float ideas of raising taxes on the same citizens to raise money to take over state parks and failing private golf courses, we are looking for ways to provide relief to every West Virginian."
Duckworth, however, noted that even if current legislators send state tax dollars back to local counties at a rate of 110 percent, a new Legislature could vote under the proposed change to the state Constitution to fund it at only 75 percent, as an example.
He said that even a rate of 110 percent would stagnate the ability of local governments to provide more amenities for citizens.
Piercy supported Duckworth's position.
"Even if counties are guaranteed some sort of financial benefit to keep us whole, the problem is that counties would never be able to grow, if they were given just a base level amount," she said. "Counties want to grow.
"They would want to be able to expand parks and recreation. They want to be able to expand infrastructure, to bring in economic development.
"These are some of the concerns that the counties have."
She urged voters to "know what you're voting for" with Amendment One.
"When you go to the ballot, know exactly what you're voting for," she cautioned. "Understand what your county provides.
"That's where your tax dollars go. This is something that's been a constitutional protection for a long time for local government."
Duckworth said the Raleigh Commission would likely be forced to make initial funding cuts to non-profits like the Raleigh Humane Society, Just for Kids and senior citizens' groups, in a case of inadequate funding.