The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. with a light agenda.
Among a handful of other items, the commissioners will consider a letter of intent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for flood control improvements at Whitestick Street along Whitestick Creek in Mabscott.
The meeting is scheduled for commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St. in Beckley and is open to the public.
To access the meeting by conference call, dial 978-990-5449 and use access code 623858.
