The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday to welcome a number of new county employees and to make a handful of appointments to various bodies.
Todd Andrew Bridges Kirby has been hired as an assistant prosecuting attorney, Elizabeth Marie Phillips has been hired as a legal assistant for the prosecutors office and Robert Gilkerson has been hired as a custodian.
Meanwhile, Ron Hedrick is being reappointed to the Raleigh County Housing Board, Commissioner Gregory A. Duckworth is being appointed to the Raleigh County Marketing Committee at Visit Southern West Virginia, Molly Williams is being appointed to the Raleigh County Marketing Committee at Visit Southern West Virginia, Bill Baker is being reappointed to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Regina Fairchild is being appointed to the Raleigh County Library Board of Trustees, Paul Flanagan is being reappointed to the New River Parkways Authority and Williard “Bill” Hopkins is being reappointed to the New River Parkways Authority.
Commissioners will also consider repair on earth-moving equipment from Leslie Equipment for $14,853.91, renewal of dental insurance from Delta Dental for employees for 2023-2025, a grant to the Lilian James Learning Center for $3,870 and a $11,000 grant to Parks & Recreation for tree removal.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in commission chambers at 16 ½ N. Heber Street in Beckley.
It can be accessed by phone via the call-in number 978-990-5449 with the access code 623858.
