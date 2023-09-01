The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesdsay, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m., to open bids on the courthouse heating system and to consider a $250,000 grant to New River Community and Technical College for its aviation school.
In other business, the commissioners will welcome new employees, including Kimberly Honaker in the sheriff’s tax department and Scott Dobson and Jacob Eller as deputies in the sheriff’s department.
The meeting is open to the public and will be in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St., Beckley.
