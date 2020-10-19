LEWISBURG — On a split vote, Greenbrier County commissioners have agreed to spend more than $300,000 in hotel-motel occupancy tax revenue to address drainage issues on the future site of the planned SportsPlex park.
At a meeting last week, commission President Lowell Rose revealed that $342,453 is the estimated amount needed to fix persistent drainage problems on the 143-acre site on Harper Road near Lewisburg.
A neighboring property owner filed complaints late last year with the state Department of Environmental Protection asserting that damage to her land and a pond thereon resulted from SportsPlex runoff. In an attempt to resolve that issue, commissioners took action in December to spend around $8,600 to try to halt further erosion at the county-owned site, as well as contain off-site silt contamination.
The designated parkland also borders the Greenbrier River Trail and the river.
Rose pointed out last week that plans for storm drainage systems had been removed from an earlier contract for site improvements, which began shortly after the county acquired the property nearly four years ago. Those site improvements included removing trees and other vegetation from the property, as well as leveling portions of the uneven landscape.
Rose said he has been working lately with Terradon Corporation engineers to devise a more economical plan to address the drainage issues. They arrived at a solution that will include some drainage wells, which Rose said will save money on the project.
Cost saving or not, the estimated price tag for the drainage project still caused concern at last week’s commission meeting.
“That is more (expensive) than we had hoped for,” Commissioner Mike McClung said. “But this is something we cannot not do,” he added, indicating he would cast his vote with Rose in favor of the expenditure.
Taking her customary posture against spending more money on the controversial SportsPlex project, Commissioner Tammy Tincher cast the only vote against the measure at last week’s commission meeting.
While she said the drainage issues need to be addressed, Tincher said she could not vote in favor of continuing to allocate money for a proposed park that has already taken more than $2 million from the county’s hotel-motel tax fund.
She said the funds being spent on the SportsPlex leave less for other outlays that could be made from hotel-motel taxes (commonly referred to as bed taxes). And, she cautioned, those taxes are expected to continue the downward trend that began in the spring with the tourism industry shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning the money being drained off by the SportsPlex is unlikely to be replenished anytime soon.
The commission typically pays out between $350,000 and $450,000 in bed taxes to municipalities, community organizations and other nonprofits in the form of Arts & Recreation grants each year. The allocation for those grants for the current fiscal year was $361,050.93.
“We’re still honoring all of those Arts & Recreation grants,” McClung noted.
But Tincher argued that, with little bed tax money coming in and the SportsPlex consuming so much cash, funding may not be available for future Arts & Recreation grants.
