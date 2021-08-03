Raleigh County spent over $450,000 on voting machines in 2021, prompting the president of Raleigh Commission on Tuesday evening to tell legislators to use "common sense" when they draw redistricting lines in the state.
"I realize you've got a very difficult job to do," Commission President David Tolliver told members of the West Virginia Legislature's Joint Committee on Redistricting, the committee that is responsible for creating voting districts in 2021. "But all we're asking for is, use common sense.
"As you probably know, last time it was redistricted, Raleigh County was sliced up like sauerkraut."
Other speakers joined Tolliver in calling for districts that did not split up the county.
The committee was at Tamarack on Tuesday evening for a public hearing, one of several that it is hosting in the coming weeks around the state.
About 20 people showed up at Tamarack, and four of them spoke.
Tolliver told the committee that Raleigh County now has 11 or 12 delegates that represent either all or parts of the county. As a result, county commissioners recently had to spend more than $450,000 to buy new voting machines to accommodate the various districts.
The Secretary of State's Office and no other state agency helped Raleigh County pay for the voting machines, he added.
"What we're asking you to do is just use common sense," said Tolliver. "It's ridiculous for one county to be represented by 12 different delegates.
"Please. Just use common sense and think about the county and the county commissions."
The State Constitution requires the Legislature to redraw voting district lines every 10 years based on U.S. Census data that reflects population changes.
The federal government has not yet released Census data.
Due to the delay, population numbers could not be released, and the committee did not present proposed maps for those gathered to see. Under House Rule 84, the committee did not take questions from the speakers.
In 2018, West Virginia moved to single-member districts. Congress requires representatives to be elected from single member districts.
Those who spoke, however, asked that districts not be carved in a way that puts a burden on counties, diminishes an elected official's connection to the people served or that favors one party over another.
Theresa Dennison, of House District 32 in Raleigh County, told the Committee that 10 years ago, when the state was mostly Democratic, the maps were overwhelmingly drawn to favor election of Democratic candidates to the Legislature. Now, she noted, mostly Republicans are in office.
"I'm hoping that you guys redraw the maps but you take that into consideration," she said. "And then I'm also wondering, I know you don't have any drafts, yet, but when you do have proposed drafts, will we be able to make comments?"
Dennison asked if committee members would engage in private conversations amongst themselves.
"I'm not trying to accuse anybody of gerrymandering, but just trying to bring it to the surface, so that we're just cognizant of that," said Dennison. "Then, as you draw the maps, I'm hoping you can explain why the districts were drawn the way they were, because I know some neighborhoods are cut apart.
"We're just wanting compact representation," she added.
Sen. Charles Trump IV, a Republican from Morgan County who co-chairs the committee, responded to Dennison. He told her that the committee is asking residents across the state to go online and to submit a map.
"We're all committed, bipartisanly, and across both houses, to head this process, be more open and transparent than it's ever been before," said Trump.
Sam Petsonk, a Fayette County resident who works in Beckley, brought up the City of Beckley, specifically, to the Committee.
He pointed out that Beckley, with a population of around 16,500, is nearly a complete circle of a district on the current map.
Around a quarter of Beckleyans are Black, and one voting district in Ward V is largely Democratic, voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Jospeh Biden in 2020. More than two-thirds of the state and most of Beckley voted for former President Donald Trump in both elections.
"The city of Beckley is almost a perfect circle," said Petsonk. "They have a lot in common.
"They have common needs, and the City of Beckley represents a lot of important economic and value to our region."
Petsonk asked that Beckley not be redistricted.
Monroe County Commissioner Melvin Young told the Committee that his county has not had a courtroom for three years, due to a reduced budget and that paying the jail bill is hard for the county which he said is diverse, isolated and beautiful.
Relationships are important and should be reflected in redistricting, Young suggested.
"Family is a big thing," he said. "You know the heartbeat of your family.
"You understand what's going on. I know what's going on in Monroe County. I've got that ear. It's an ear for listening to what's going on. It goes back to family.
"We really need that single member down there, in Monroe County."
Sen. Bugs Stover of Wyoming County also spoke at the event.
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, has replaced Jeffrey Pack as a member of the committee. Pack resigned from the House to accept appointment as commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Resources' newly created Bureau for Social Services, effective Aug. 2.
More information is available by visiting www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm.