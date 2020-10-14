Raleigh County Commission on Aging is providing more services for senior citizens, indirectly because of Covid-19, Raleigh Commission on Aging Executive Director Jack Tanner reported Tuesday.
The nonprofit agency focuses on meeting the needs of senior citizens, particularly in Raleigh County. On Tuesday, Raleigh County Commission approved a request to allocate $12,500 to the Commission on Aging to assist area senior citizens.
“The reason we felt it necessary to apply for that funding from the Commission was that we are finding as we are doing wellness checks on the senior citizens that are confined at home right now, that they have a greater need than just one meal a day that we can provide for them,” Tanner said. “With the
funding we’ve been been able to raise, we’ve been able to fill food boxes with things besides just nutrition.”
He said that in addition to food, cleaning supplies and personal care items are placed inside the box and personally delivered to seniors. Workers call the seniors every week and deliver the boxes twice a week.
Tanner explained that the Commission, through a federal Older Americans Act grant, delivers two meals to seniors on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, for a total of six meals.
As of Friday, workers were delivering to 240 people, three times weekly.
In a normal year, Commission on Aging provides a meal daily to seniors who gather for lunch at the South Kanawha Street headquarters. This year, the agency is delivering meals to the 30 people who typically used an agency bus to come to headquarters to eat.
While the dining hall is shut down due to Covid, agency workers are offering their regular dine-in clients a grab-and-go option. Around 50 seniors dined in daily in a normal year. Tanner said the agency is now serving about 100 take-out meals a day, with seniors pulling to the curb to get the food.
The agency continues to deliver meals to about 50 people in Wildwood House and Manor House, two senior citizen complexes, five days a week, he added.
Agency “homemakers,” or employees who provide in-home personal care services, are caring for about 300 senior citizens, Tanner added.
“A lot of folks don’t realize what all has been involved,” Tanner said. “We’re spending a big part of our time now meeting the emerging needs and then, of course, our homemakers are still serving somewhere around 300 folks each month by taking care of them in their homes.
“Those are the kinds of immediate services we’re trying to meet right now.”
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said $12,500 in CARES Act funding was available for the Commission on Aging, while $12,000 was granted Tuesday to the Dream Center, a nonprofit ministry at Church of God Family Worship Center, which provides meals and other services to those in need.
“The funds are getting slim for them,” Tolliver said of both agencies. “And they were requesting some assistance, so we checked with the CARES Act and the requirements we have to go by.
“The requirements said we can give some of that money to help buy food and feed the elderly, so we approved that today in a special session.”
Tolliver said that The Carpenter’s Corner, a ministry that provides a free meal six days a week, has also requested funding. Commission will hear the request on Oct. 20, he said.
“More than likely, we’ll help them out,” Tolliver said, adding that the ministry is serving an average of 150 take-out meals on the six days a week that it is open.