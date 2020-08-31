Raleigh County Commission will vote during the regular Tuesday morning meeting on whether to approve a company's request for "payment in lieu of taxes," allowing the company to build a solar farm on 600 acres of land at Grandview.
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce backs the plan, which would allow Raleigh Solar, an offshoot of a Colorado company, to pay the county based on the amount of electricity the farm generated, over a 15-year period. Commission will only consider the agreement if the payments are higher than any tax revenue that the property would generate.
The agreement has an inflator of two percent per year on most payments through year 15, while an adjustment from years 16 to 20 would tax the personal property piece in a way comparable to how solar farms in other states are taxed.
The company would also be responsible for treating the soil and for putting up a bond to disassemble all the panels, once the 15 years are past, Commission President Dave Tolliver added.
Raleigh Solar, which was established by Dakota Renewable Energy of Denver, signed an agreement to purchase about 600 acres on Grandview Road where it plans to place 1,000 solar panels, if favorable tax incentives are granted, according to Tolliver. A portion of the land is leased.
According to statements by attorney Roger Hunter, who represented Raleigh Solar during an Aug. 18 public meeting, the estimated total construction cost for the solar farm is more than $90 million.
Hunter said an economic study of the project predicts that the farm would provide an estimated $40.7 million economic impact in the county and $55.1 million for the state.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Assessor’s Office and the Raleigh Board of Education must approve the commission decision, Raleigh Assessor Linda Sumner said Monday.
Sumner and Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said Monday that they would announce their decisions after the commission votes. Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price was not immediately available for comment Monday.
The plan has gotten some pushback from local coal supporters, including businessman Doug Epling. Epling has said that he does not oppose diversification of energy sources but that he wants Raleigh Solar to pay its fair share of county taxes.
The meeting will be at commission headquarters at 10 a.m.
Those who wish to call in to the meeting may contact Raleigh Commission at 304-255-9100 between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday for conference details.