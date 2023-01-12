At its next regularly scheduled meeting, the Raleigh County Commission will be focused on the Ellison Road water extension project, considering an application and resolution for the project and a motion for Region One to apply for funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St.
To call in to listen to the meeting, dial 978-990-5449 with access code 623858. Phones will need to be muted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.