Raleigh County commissioners will consider expenditures for Raleigh County Code Enforcement in the amount of $16,000 for a software package and $10,194 for a computer upgrade.
Among other agenda items for their Tuesday, June 27, regular meeting, commissioners will also consider a $25,000 grant for Raleigh County Public Service District to negotiate an agreement with the Mt. Hope water system to purchase water for the Appalachian Heights project.
Employee items on the agenda include a promotion in the county clerk’s office for Jeri Lambert from part-time employment to full time as deputy clerk, and the hiring of new employees Christina Cuthbert as personal property deputy assessor and Ashley Acord as assistant prosecuting attorney.
The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. in commission chambers at 116 1/2 N. Heber St. in Beckley, is open to the public and can be accessed via call in at 978-990-5449 with access code 623858.
