The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in chambers to consider a $450,000 grant to the the Bradley Public Service District for the West Raleigh sewer project, a JAG grant application in the amount of $22,065, and a change order for Clear Fork Rail Trail for $42,200.
Also on the agenda are the introduction of Carisa Richards as tax deputy and Tonya Cook, records clerk, both in the sheriff’s department.
The meeting, scheduled for commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St., Beckley, is open to the public and can be accessed via call-in at 978-990-5449, with an access code of 623858.
