Raleigh County commissioners will consider the consolidation of the Beckley Raleigh County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) into Visit Southern WV when they meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. in commission chambers at 116 1/2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
CVB has been largely charged with promoting events and attractions in Beckley and Raleigh County, while Visit Southern West Virginia’s territory is wider, including the nine counties of Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier.
Commissioners will also consider an ethics ruling regarding a Harper Road TIF (tax increment financing).
The meeting is open to the public and can be accessed via call-in at 978-990-5449 with access code 623858.
