The Raleigh County Commission will meet in special session on Tuesday to consider approval of a $192,277 community corrections grant application for the day report center and a resolution approving the form of a fiber optic network broadband operation and maintenance agreement with Gigabeam, Inc.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St., Beckley.
The meeting can be accessed via conference call by dialing 978-990-5449 and using the access code 623858.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.