The Raleigh County Commission will vote on dismissing an eminent domain claim at its next meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 21.
Raleigh County Commission Attorney Bill Roop said he is recommending that commission dismiss its eminent domain claim of a property owned by Shauntell and Michael Durgan in Glen Morgan on U.S. 19.
The county planed to use the property as part of its “Gateway Project,” which aims to improve the appearance of entrances to Beckley and Raleigh County.
Michael Durgan said he is relieved to hear that the commission is finally doing the right thing after trying to take the property through eminent domain “in a case that didn’t warrant it.”
The county previously offered $1,000 to the Durgans for the property, which is 0.2 acre. A previous article in The-Register-Herald incorrectly stated the size of the property as 1.2 acres.
“I’m glad that they didn’t go ahead and try to railroad me out of (the property) unfairly,” Michael Durgan said.
Michael Durgan said he believes the county has no choice but to dismiss its claim.
“They knew they was wrong from the beginning,” he said.
Roop said the commission recently hired an appraiser to look at the property who came back with an appraised value of $9,000.
Roop said he is recommending that the commission drop the claim because the family has informed the county that they are set to make more money selling the property on their own.
“We’re doing what is best for them,” Roop said. “When you start going above the appraised value, sometimes you have to say, ‘You know what, we’ll let them sell their property and make the profit and that’s good for them and we’ll move on.’”
The Durgans, with the help of their Realtor Brian Brown, have been contesting the commission’s eminent domain claim since learning about it in September after a Raleigh County Circuit Court judge had already approved the transfer of the property to the commission in August.
Brown, who listed the price of the Durgans’ property in May for roughly $59,900, said he’s had offers on the property that are more than double the appraised value the commission received and he’s hopeful the commission will follow through with the dismissal.
“Working through local government organizations before, I’ve been made promises that never came to fruition,” he said. “So, I will pensively wait the outcome. I’ve learned not the celebrate a victory too soon.”