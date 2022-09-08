Six Raleigh County property owners were given between 15 and 90 days to address unsafe conditions on their properties, which range in severity from overgrown vegetation to a structure on the verge of falling into a creek.
Raleigh County commissioners approved the orders during their regular commission meeting Tuesday morning.
The meeting also served as a public hearing for the six property owners to address the commission regarding conditions that had been deemed unsafe by the Raleigh County Property Safety Enforcement Agency (RCPSEA).
The only property owner to attend the public hearing Tuesday was Rose Hicks, who is caring for the property at 22 Third St. in Bradley, which is owned by Joseph Sanchez.
County Engineer Detlef Ulfers told commissioners that the property has been deemed unsafe due to the overgrown vegetation, a collapsed shed covered by the overgrown vegetation and an unsecure house.
“In the main house, there are two doors that were wide open,” said Ulfers while showing commissioners recent pictures of the property.
“That's a big concern for us. We don't want people, children, that kind of thing – folks getting in there and getting hurt.”
Ulfers said Hicks would have typically been given 60 days to address the unsafe conditions he cited, but after meeting with her last week prior to the hearing Ulfers agreed to extend the time period by 30 days.
Hicks, who does not live at the Bradley property, told commissioners she and others have tried for some time to address the overgrown weeds on the property, but it has been difficult.
“I'm disabled and it's hard to do any (work),” she said. “I've ended up with hives five times. And I just can't be over there when they’re doing the work.”
She added that she does not feel any of the structures on the property need to be demolished, just secured and repaired.
Hicks added that her husband used to be the one to take care of the property but he passed and due to disagreements with a neighbor, Hicks does not want to go to the Third Street property.
“I love the house, but I just can't go over there. I can't stay over there much,” she said. “I can't stand the neighbor. But I've let things happen because of different things. Because of my illnesses and I'm not able to do work and the neighbor (but) I will take care of it.”
The neighbor Hicks was referring to also attended Tuesday’s meeting.
Tina Fitzgerald said she has lived next door for more than 13 years and has complained to the county for several years regarding this property.
“Not only does it depreciate my property, but it is completely unsafe,” Fitzgerald told commissioners. “I've called the state police who have come because I thought someone had broke in from the doors. There have been numerous times that there has been fires that have been set in the yard.”
Fitzgerald said that although she still owns the property next door to Hicks, she no longer resides at the property but her young daughters do and she fears for their safety.
“It is an absolute embarrassment when you drive on Third Street in Bradley,” Fitzgerald said. “...The fact that this lady and her husband have been able to keep the property in the condition that it is, it has allowed for further conditions to be allowed on that street.”
Following the discussion, the commissioners approved Ulfers' recommendation to allow Hicks 90 days to address the county’s concerns regarding her property.
“If this is not cleaned up within 90 days, then we'll take appropriate action,” said Commissioner Dave Tolliver. “And normally what happens is, situation like this is, if we go in, clean it up, tear the garage down and so forth, then we will put a lien on the property.”
While adding that he understood the struggles Hicks described as well as the concerns articulated by Fitzgerald, Tolliver said the unsafe conditions needed to be addressed.
Given 90 days, Tolliver said Hicks will have until roughly the beginning of December to clean up her property.
Commissioners then approved a 15-day order on a property that has a structure which is sliding down a hill into a nearby creek.
This property is located at 127 Canyon Lane in Glen Morgan and owned by the Estate of James M. Buckland. Ulfers said the reason he recommended a much shorter resolution period is because of the severity of the situation.
Tolliver said he recently drove by this property and did not think the structure was still standing.
Ulfers told Tolliver that the structure was likely still there, just less visible from having slid further downhill toward the creek.
Commissioners also approved 60-day orders on properties that Ulfers said contained partly burned structures.
Those properties were 680 Cranberry Drive in Prosperity, owned by Bobby Meadows II, and 116 Dover St. in Prosperity, owned by Shelvy Murdock et al.
The final two property owners given 60-day notices were Volusia Ventures LLC, owner of 137 Dublin St. in Sullivan, and Dewey Graham, owner of 336 Tommy Creek Road in Rhodell.
