When Mike Gunnoe moved to South Sandbranch Road nearly 35 years ago, the natural beauty in his new rural home was a draw.
Gunnoe, pastor of Living Water Baptist Church in Beckley, likes being outdoors. He and his wife raise cattle, and Gunnoe enjoys hunting. His home offers a place for his 25 head of cattle and all of the other perks of country living.
A drawback was that there was no public water service, but that is set to change with a plan by Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver to bring public water to around 65 people who live on South Sandbranch.
Earlier this week, West Virginia Department of Environment Protection (WVDEP) agents took samples of the water to turn over to the State Office of Surface Mining (OSM), Tolliver said. The commission is in the process of seeking state funds, including Abandoned Mine Land (AML) monies.
“There’s a good possibility we may get some money on this,” Tolliver said on Wednesday. “But it’s not going to be as quick as we hoped it would be.
“We’d hoped to get them people water by late fall, but I don’t know. Things are awful slow when you’re dealing with OSM and different people like that.
“We just have to wait and see. But we’re hoping.”
Tolliver grew up in a mining community in Wyoming County and can remember the pains of having unreliable well water service.
“The main thing I know is, what people are going through when you can’t shower, you can’t wash your clothes, you can’t drink the water,” Tolliver said. “You have to haul it all in.
“I feel for them because, like I said, it’s tough,” Toliver said. "Can you imagine getting up this morning, and you can’t shower or brush your teeth?”
When he was 17, Tolliver said, he and the other boys and men in his town of Pierpont took shovels and dug, by hand, channels for water lines.
They connected around 50 homes in Pierpont to an abandoned mine that ran underground, he recalled.
That was Tolliver’s first experience of “bringing water” to his neighbors.
As West Virginia policy makers struggle with bringing broadband service to southern West Virginia, in an effort to attract businesses, Tolliver has made it a personal mission to bring basic public water service to all reaches of the county.
When Tolliver took office in 2010, over 10 percent of county residents were without public water. Since then, the percentage with public water has increased to nearly 98 percent.
Now serving his second term, Tolliver said that getting water to Gunnoe and his neighbors is a priority and is among 14 water and sewer projects that he and the two other commissioners are pursuing in the county.
“I’m retired,” said Tolliver, who was a bus driver and firefighter during his career. “I got time to stay up on these and see where the grant money’s coming from.
“I know people get tired of me telling them we haven’t got all the grant money, yet, but you have to play the government game for a lot of these grant projects.”
The commission began the water project in December after Gunnoe and other residents came to a commission meeting and presented jars of brown water — the water that comes into their homes from wells.
Gunnoe credited Tolliver on Wednesday about moving the project forward and to bring an end to a decades-old problem.
“You just couldn’t imagine it,” said Gunnoe. “When you run out of water, and you get to thinking, ‘Where am I going to go take a shower? How am I going to water the cattle?’
“We can’t drink the water so we have to buy drinking water.
“Until you’ve experienced it, you wouldn’t have a clue.”
For a time, Gunnoe was going to Tamarack to buy water for his cattle. He was hauling about 400 gallons of water on each trip to make sure the animals were hydrated.
Like most people, Gunnoe had always assumed that all Raleigh County residents had clean water.
“I was born and raised at Beaver and Daniels,” Gunnoe said on Wednesday. “I guess I took that water for granted.
“I was never thankful for the water.”
When he first settled at South Sandbranch Road, there were only a few families in his vicinity. He soon discovered that all of them relied on well water.
“When we first moved down here in 1988, there was only like, probably, five families on this whole road,” he said. “When we first came down here, I started getting sick.”
Not long after settling in at his new home, Gunnoe developed a feeling of illness that sent him to his doctor repeatedly.
After a year of tests, there was still no explanation for Gunnoe’s symptoms.
During a doctor’s visit, Gunnoe told the physician that he had a well.
The doctor, according to Gunnoe, said, “That answers all my questions, my friend.
“It’s the water you’re drinking out of that well that’s making you sick.”
“I said, ‘No, that ain’t it,’” so I just kept on drinking it,” Gunnoe reported. “You know how hard-headed a man is.”
Gunnoe said he remained sick until one day he took his doctor’s advice.
“It helped me immensely,” he said. “It really did.”
Over the years, as more families moved to Gunnoe’s neighborhood, the neighbors — now numbered at around 63, according to Gunnoe — began to petition Raleigh County and Beckley Water Company for public water service.
Their requests never went far, said Gunnoe.
“Nobody wasn’t even a little bit interested in getting us water,” Gunnoe added. “They didn’t see it feasible to run water to us.”
Officials said that Beckley Water lines could not cross the Turnpike to get to South Sandbranch. Later, water service was extended to a farm that joins the property of the late businessman and philanthropist Chris Cline, who died in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas on July 4, 2019.
A nearby rock quarry, which Gunnoe can see when he stands on his front porch, also got water service, but the lines were not extended to residents who live below the quarry.
Gunnoe said that the quarry brings jobs to the area and that he is happy the company is operating in Raleigh County, but blasting at the site has caused nearby wells to “sink” and to collect muddy water.
An extremely hard blast in December 2018 was the death toll on Gunnoe’s well, which stopped giving water. He said he drilled a new well, and things were better for six months to a year.
“And then I started running out of water,” he reported, adding that the water was brown and the flow of water to his house was not adequate.
His neighbors spent thousands of dollars to build new wells, but those wells stopped giving clean water, too.
In 2018, a test by a private lab, paid for by South Sandbranch residents, showed that their wells had E. coli and two other bacteria that make it harmful for humans to drink.
In December 2021, Gunnoe and his neighbors decided to make another plea to the county commission.
The pastor took Mason jars of well water to show county officials. As he held up the amber-colored liquid, Tolliver, commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth and others gaped in disgust.
Tolliver told South Sandbranch residents that it was the first time he had heard of their water problem and immediately called Raleigh Fire Coordinator Kevin Price to come to the commission meeting and to meet with Gunnoe so that a plan could be developed.
On Wednesday, Gunnoe thanked Tolliver for his help.
“He was just totally in shock when he found out we didn’t have water, or he would’ve been working on it, years ago,” Gunnoe said Wednesday. “We’d tried everything. People had called and wrote letters, and we was totally ignored.
“I can even show you the day when our pond goes dry, like it did last year. It’s been terrible,” Gunnoe said.
Tolliver promised at the meeting that the county would bring water to the neighbors within a three-mile stretch of South Sandbranch Road.
Gunnoe said the commissioner has kept his promise. Tolliver has visited the community twice, and Duckworth visited on Monday to meet with WVDEP officials.
“I just couldn’t say how great the Commission’s been to us,” Gunnoe said.
Tolliver said that bringing water and sewer projects to the county, including a project in Grandview that will stop the flow of sewage to the New River and into the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, takes time.
“People, especially wanting water, of course, they want it now,” said Tolliver. “It just takes time to get the grant money lined up with all the different agencies you’re dealing with.
“Environmental people, if they find a worm or they find a frog that’s possibly endangered, it can delay a project for many months, until they decide what to do with them.
“It just takes time.”