Commission on Aging to celebrate accreditation

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging will be holding a celebration on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate receiving national accreditation from the National Council on Aging’s National Institute of Senior Centers.
The accreditation was awarded after a two-year process of the Commission on Aging achieving and maintaining strict standards of the National Council, according to Terry Tilly, director of social services for the commission.
“It is very important to us to serve the older adults in Raleigh County,” Tillly said. ”It is very important for us to do a good job at what we do. And for them, this is a way that they can know that we do meet these standards and that we are trying to be the best we can be.”
This is the second time Raleigh County Commission on Aging has been awarded the accreditation, as each one lasts five years before the commission has to reapply. This is an honor which the commission takes very seriously, as they are the only nationally accredited senior center in all of West Virginia.
To celebrate this accomplishment, the Raleigh Commision on Aging will be holding an event as a way of thanking all of the board members and participants that made the accomplishment possible. The event will start with a few speeches by some of the head organizers of the commission, and followed by the celebration with the “How Great Thou Art” theater group performing a Motown Revue. The commission will also be serving appetizers and lunch for all attendees.
“We just want people to come out and celebrate with us, and we want to thank the people that helped us. A lot of the people that were on our committee, we just really appreciate the time that they put into it. It’s a volunteer thing, and it's not like we paid them to come out and help us, and so we just really want them to know how much we appreciate them,” Tilly said.
The event will recognize everyone in the committee and everyone in the community who made this achievement possible while also creating a way to say thank you to them.
