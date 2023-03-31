The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. to recognize a new deputy assessor, Tamara Hoyle, and to issue a proclamation recognizing the Independence High School wrestling team for being runner-up at state in the AA division.
Also on the agenda are approval of two AML drawdowns, one in the sum of $423,403.28 for the White Oak Water project, the other in the sum of $1,500 for the Clearfork Road Rail to Trail project.
The meeting, in commission chambers at 1161/2 N. Heber St. in Beckley, is open to the public. People can also use a conference call-in at 978-990-5449 using the access code 623858.
