Commission frees $10 million in Covid funds, helps local warming center

Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday reallocated $10 million of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds to the "revenue loss" section of the budget, freeing the money for spending.
Raleigh Deputy Clerk R.D. Tolliver explained that the county has been awarded a total of $14.24 million from the federal ARPA, or Covid relief, stimulus funding package, which Congress passed in 2021. The federal government approved a $1.9 trillion spending bill to help states and local municipalities to recover from the pandemic.
In January, R.D. Tolliver said, Congress updated rules for stimulus fund spending to allow $10 million to be recognized as "revenue loss." Once the dollars are allocated as a loss, the money is an allowance and available for counties to use to fund matched grants.
Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth approved the $10 million to be counted as loss.
Commissioners also awarded a promised $1,000 grant to help cover the operational costs of the United Way of Southern West Virginia warming site at Beckley Community United Methodist Church. Ron Hedrick, a Republican candidate for District 45 in Raleigh and Fayette counties, asked for the grant. Hedrick and Beckley Common Councilwoman At-Large Sherrie Hunter established the warming center last year. A number of donors and volunteers provide supplies, but Hedrick said the church is providing utilities.
Hedrick told Commission around 384 people, including a number of veterans, and two dogs have been served this year when the temperatures were extremely low.
"Let me commend you on the volunteer service you do for the county," Tolliver told Hedrick, a veteran who helped to facilitate the Mountaineer Food Bank at Linda K. Epling Stadium. "We appreciate the service you do for the county. We really do."
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield announced at the Commission meeting that long-time assistant prosecuting attorney Tom Truman is retiring.
Truman prosecuted various drug cases during the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s. He was often agreeable to probation for younger offenders in drug-related cases but sought harsher sentences for repeat offenders.
One of his most notorious cases was the 2005 prosecution of Kristina Brooks of Mullens and Darrell Cadle Jr. and Shawn Stewart of Burnside for the torture of Donald Mabes and Joshua Goode of Beckley and Barry Wills of Cool Ridge.
Truman, now 71, entered retirement on Monday. He had served as assistant prosecuting attorney from 1981 to 1983 and again from 1989 to 2016. He has worked for three prosecutors prior to Hatfield.
He had been working as a law clerk for Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich, prior to rejoining the prosecutor's office to handle felony cases under Hatfield in February 2021.
At Hatfield's request on Tuesday, Commission approved the hiring of paralegal Tabatha Frazier as a criminal trial assistant. Hatfield said Frazier has done criminal and civil trial work and that she was formerly with the law firm Wooton Davis Hussell and Johnson.
Hatfield said his office has had seven trials in the past 12 months.
Frazier's official start date is Feb. 14.
Commission also hired LeAndrea Quesenberry as a peer recovery specialist at the Raleigh Day Report Center. A peer recovery specialist has "lived experience" and will be available to support those who are enrolled in the program.
In other actions:
• Commission approved a $1 million grant for a new treatment plant at Glen Morgan in the Shady Spring Public Service District (PSD) from ARPA funds. Tolliver said that 46 new homes are being built in the Shady PSD. He explained that the grant will prevent a rate increase on Shady PSD customers.
"The commission has agreed to help them out, so they would not have to raise the rates for elderly people, especially, in the Blue Jay, Beaver area," said Tolliver.
• Commission approved to spend $189,636 on wetland mitigation at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Tolliver explained that the U.S. Corps of Engineers has notified airport officials that 14 linear square feet and 0.6 acre of wetland must be mitigated before the county receives $10 million for an aerospace mechanic's school that will be built at the airport. If Commission did not approve the money by the end of February, said Tolliver, the engineers on the project would have to start the study again. Tolliver said the State Office of Economic Development has given $400,000 for the project.
• Commission approved a $7,000 grant for food and other assistance to Coal City Senior Center of the Raleigh Commission on Aging. Tolliver reported that usually the county gives another $7,000 for a center at Glen Daniel but that the building at Glen Daniel has been closed.
• Commission approved accepting a $51,000 grant from Homeland Security for the Special Response Team.
• Commission approved a right-of-way access for ambulance crossings for Alpha Natural Resources on the Clear Fork Rails to Trails at Panther Creek Crossing.
• Commission approved $18,273 to be spent on new dock boxes for camp sites at Lake Stephens Campground, to provide electricity and water. The money will be taken from the $300,000 already allocated to Parks and Recreation, said Tolliver.