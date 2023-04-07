The Greenbrier County planning commission will meet in special session on Wednesday, April 12, to continue reviewing requests for amendment to the zoning map.
Up for review is the Perry application to change a parcel on Hillcrest Park Lane from the Open Space Conservation District to the Forest Recreation District. The amendment is requested to expand the present use of the parcel as a mobile home rental community, which is not permitted in the Open Space Conservation District.
Also, commissioners will consider the Ballard application to amend the zoning map to change a parcel from the Open Space Conservation District to the Forest Recreation District. The amendment is requested to expand the present use of the parcel as a mobile home rental community, which is not permitted in the Open Space Conservation District.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the county commission courtroom in Lewsiburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.