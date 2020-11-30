Commission calls off Little Beaver plan

Raleigh County Commission has called off a plan for the county to operate Little Beaver State Park, following a legislative session that Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver called "the craziest thing we ever seen."
"As far as we're concerned, we're not even going to attempt to run it through the Legislature," stated Tolliver.
Tolliver also reported Monday that a levy, possibly for $750,000, will eventually be needed to fund the county Parks and Recreation department and six existing parks. Currently, the county uses hotel and motel tax revenue for Parks and Rec, and supplemental funding from the county's general fund.
"Eventually, Raleigh County is going to have to have a little levy for Parks and Rec," he said. "Hotel/motel tax, now, just will not support it, without continuous support from the county's general funds.
"We have six parks that we take care of now, and without people staying in hotels and stuff, it's just to the point that we can't support and keep all the parks and stuff the way we would like to have them."
The county's plan to "buy back" the 562-acre park from the state had started in 2017 and had involved heavy research by a specially appointed committee and by Commissioner Ron Hedrick, who is a strong supporter of local parks.
Little Beaver is currently owned in patchwork by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and other state agencies.
The county had plans to reopen a beach that the county had operated on the lake before the state paid $10 for the park in 1970. In July 2018, the Commission committee reported on the feasibility of the county owning the lake. Committee members told the Commission that the lake would need to be drained in 2019 so that repairs to the dam and silt removal of any proposed swim area could be conducted.
The commission reported to Commission that the Class 1 Dam at the lake is examined by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, whose inspection in 2017 had showed that the 80-year-old dam has several leaks, and a move to do caulking was not a successful solution.
Tolliver said the state would have to repair the lake before the county assumed stewardship.
Secondly, state code required legislators to write and pass a bill agreeing to sell the park back to the county for a nominal fee. Gov. Jim Justice and several Raleigh lawmakers supported the plan.
A problem arose, said Hedrick, when none of the state legislators were confident about the language to use when writing the proposed legislation.
Hedrick and the two other commissioners thought in January that the problem had been solved.
"I researched and got a copy of the deed of transfer that showed the state taking possession of the park from the county for $10 in 1970," Hedrick said in January. "However, the actual bill was a SB 351 and was passed and signed by Gov. Arch Moore in 1967 — three years before the actual transfer.
"This was good news," said Hedrick, "because it shows that we can get the approval and still have time to work out the final details, like repair costs, before completing the deed of transfer."
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, agreed to write a new bill that repeated the language of the original transfer — only, in reverse.
Tolliver said that Sen. Jeff Pack, Sen. Roy Cooper and Del. Brandon Steele were also on board, and Gov. Jim Justice had supported the plan. So, Tolliver said, Raleigh commissioners went to Charleston to try to get the lake back for the county.
"We went to the Legislature, and we talked to Sen. Roberts, and we talked to Brandon Steele, Jeff Pack, and we talked to Mr. Cooper, and we just didn't get no support," said Tolliver on Monday. "Sen. Roberts told us, look, the senator whose subcommittee handles the DNR, he won't run Raleigh County's bill to take over Little Beaver unless Sen. Roberts runs one of his bills in his subcommittee.
"It's the craziest thing we ever seen," Tolliver reported. "We spent two days down there, talking to the Legislature and the senators, and nobody would budge on it, so we just said this year, it's not worth the hassle of fighting with the Legislature over petty things (like) 'You won't run my bill, I ain't going to run yours.'
"It just ain't worth the hassle of going down to the Legislature and letting them play their little silly games. We said, 'Forget it.' We'll let the state keep it."
The petty antics at the state Capitol last legislative session were — for once — a blessing in disguise. A few months into 2020, Covid drastically reduced the number of travelers coming to the county and staying in motels.
As a result, funds for Parks and Recreation decreased. One more park would have strained the county budget, said Tolliver.
Tolliver said the acquisition of Little Beaver Lake is not on the immediate agenda.
The county will, eventually, have to ask taxpayers to pass a $750,000 levy to fund Parks and Recreation. Currently, about half a million dollars annually, in a typical year, is funneled from the $6 tax that the county gets each time a room is rented in the county.
Tolliver said the levy will not likely be presented to voters this year or next year.
Meanwhile, Tolliver said, Commission is working with West Virginia University Institute of Technology to designate a field at Fitzpatrick Park as the home field of the university softball team.
"We would love to have WVU softball team call Fitzpatrick Park their home field," Tolliver said.