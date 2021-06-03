Wyoming County Commission members approved an extension for the Upper Huff Creek water project during their meeting Wednesday.
The project will provide water to 87 households in the Upper Huff Creek, Brush Fork, and Road Fork areas of Wyoming County from Man, in Logan County.
There have been some issues with the right-of-way acquisitions and tank sites, Mike Goode, county administrator, told commissioners.
The project should be ready to bid in the fall and, once construction starts, it should take no more than six months to complete, Goode said.
If the bidding process is completed in the fall, officials anticipate the start of construction next spring and the project completed by late summer.
The $2.5 million extension plan includes a 54,000 gallon water storage tank, two pumping stations, and 26,000 feet of new water lines, according to Eric Combs, Region 1 Planning and Development Council project manager/GIS specialist.
In total, the line extension will make water service available to nearly 200 people in northern Wyoming County and the new lines will be positioned to allow additional water line extensions to other unserved areas of the county in the future, according to officials.
Fire protection is also included with the new system.
The project has been funded since 2019 and includes monies from a $1.39 million federal Community Development Block Grant, a $1 million loan from the state Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, with $150,000 from the county commission.
The initial effort to bring water to the Upper Huff Creek area began with the same project to provide water to the Hanover and Coal Mountain areas from R.D. Bailey Lake nearly 15 years ago.
When that project didn't work out due to several obstacles, the areas to be served were broken into smaller projects.