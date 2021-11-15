Raleigh County Commission is seeking $3 million in state funding to build the 11th public service district in the county and to ensure that sewage does not flow into the Guyandotte River.
The latest sewer project in the county, once completed, will cover 80 households from East Gulf to the end of Rhodell, said Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver on Monday.
During the regular Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth will discuss the new sewer project, which is eligible for up to $3 million in funding from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), Tolliver said.
"Rhodell needs it bad," Tolliver added.
He reported that the households currently use a "straight pipe" system that flushes sewage from the houses into nearby creeks. Those creeks flow into the Guyandotte River
The town of Rhodell is situated at the start of the Guyandotte River, where Stonecoal Creek and Winding Gulf Creek flow together.
On Oct. 27, Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) would stock the upper Guyandotte with trout each year.
Justice was in Wyoming County at the Guyandotte banks to make the announcement and to ceremonially toss the first trout into the lake.
"We're trying to wrap it up, since they're going to start stocking every year."
Heavy coal waste in the Guyandotte had nearly ended fishing prior to the 1960s, The Register-Herald reported in 2010, but, beginning in the late 1960s and continuing through the 1970s, new state and federal guidelines regarding the discharge of waste into streams encouraged significant reductions in the waste loads dumped into the Guyandotte.
As the wastes declined, fishing improved. R.D. Bailey Dam, completed in 1981, greatly reduced the silt, sand and sediment load of the Guyandotte and also helped reduce the trash that littered its banks. The 630-acre R.D. Bailey Lake is one of the most heavily-fished reservoirs in the state.
In 2010, the West Virginia DNR stocked catchable-sized trout in Guyandotte River below R.D. Bailey Dam once in February and every two weeks from March through May.
“Look around. This beautiful river – the Guyandotte – the water is pristine," Justice said on his October visit to the river where he ceremoniously helped with the stocking. "There couldn’t be a place any more beautiful than right here, right now.
“By stocking this river on a regular basis, it will provide many, many more opportunities for our anglers to enjoy the great fishing we have in this great state and for the nature-lovers to enjoy all the beauty we have in this great state," he added. "It’s all going to bring more people into West Virginia.”
Justice has said the trout fishing is a major draw for tourism, and Tolliver said Monday that Commission wants to clean up the Guyandotte while also providing reliable sanitation services to Rhodell residents.
The Rhodell project is the 11th public service district project since Tolliver, a strong supporter of bringing water and sanitation services to the region, was elected to the commission.