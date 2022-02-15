Residents of some parts of Raleigh County will be getting expanded sanitation service, Raleigh County Commission voted during the regular meeting on Tuesday.
Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth voted to give $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to North Beckley Public Service District (PSD) for the Piney View/Batoff Mountain sewer project.
"There's just so many people that their septic tank doesn't work properly and so much of the sewer comes out on top of the ground," Tolliver said Tuesday after the meeting. "Piney View is right on top of the (New River) Gorge.
"Where does all this sewer water finally end up? Down in the Gorge and New River, and so that's one reason all three of us agreed, after talking to people, it's got to be done."
Commission also allotted a million dollars for Shady Spring PSD, which serves Beaver, Blue Jay 6 Road and Shady Spring, to build a new wastewater plant at Glen Morgan.
Tolliver said Shady Spring is growing at a fast rate, with more than 40 new homes under construction.
Tolliver asked Shady PSD officials to promise to not immediately raise sewer rates. He said the PSD officials agreed, and Commission approved $1 million for the project.
"They promised there would be no rate increases if we gave them that money," said Tolliver.
The county has started pre-engineering design on part of the Grandview Sewer Project, which will cross Interstate 64 and will cover 126 houses. The Glen Morgan plant will treat storm water and waste water from the Grandview houses, said Tolliver.
In other actions:
• Commission approved a drawdown of $921.10 to Spillman Thomas and Battle law firm for legal fees on the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband Project.
• Commission approved a $24,804 contract for eight electronic poll books of new voting machines. The poll books will attach to new polling machines the county purchased and will allow early voting and will save the vote for election night for counting.
Under 2021 redistricting lines, the number of voting precincts in the county dropped from 87 to 59, while the number of delegates dropped from 11 to six, Tolliver reported.The county will save around $200,000 in poll workers' payment as each polling place requires five or six workers, he added.
• Commission appointed Tom Cochran, who recently retired as the manager of Raleigh County Memorial Airport, to serve on the Raleigh County Airport Authority until Feb. 15, 2027.
• Commission hired Devon McDowell and Tyler Gore as Raleigh Sheriff's Office deputies.
• Commission hired Sarah Adkins as deputy fiduciary clerk in the Raleigh Probate Office.
• Commission approved a resolution to support state legislation that would provide a retirement fund for 911 workers.