The Raleigh County Commission will receive sealed bids on a general construction contract for the construction of a rail trail.
The work includes clearing, earthwork, grading, drainage, construction of an aggregate trail, and other incidental construction as indicated on the drawings and specifications.
Bids will be received at commission offices, 116 ½ Heber St., Beckley, until 10 a.m. on Feb. 21. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at that time.
A mandatory pre-bid conference will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, at the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department, 1103 Raleigh St., Whitesville. A tour of the project site will immediately follow the conference. Bidders are responsible for providing their own transportation – an ATV or similar off-road vehicle is recommended.
Bidding documents may be obtained from the offices of Chapman Technical Group, 200 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177, for a non-refundable fee of $100 per set. Bidders may also obtain bidding documents through Chapman Technical Group’s Plan Room on its website at www.chaptech.com.
