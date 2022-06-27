West Virginia Department of Commerce Cabinet Secretary C. Edward “Ed” Gaunch will retire from state government in July after more than three years of leading the Department, Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced on Friday.
A native of Boone County, Gaunch graduated from West Virginia State University in 1970 with a double major in economics and political science. He spent more than three decades in the insurance industry, including 34 years at the Carson Agency in Charleston, where he served as president and chief executive officer for a number of years. In 2014 he was elected to the state Senate, representing the 8th Senatorial District.
Gov. Justice appointed Gaunch as secretary of commerce in December 2018.