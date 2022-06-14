West Virginia University, including WVU Tech, Potomac State College, Extension offices and WVU Research Corp., will close Monday to observe the state holiday of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday. As a result, the University will follow its protocol to observe the holiday on the following Monday.
Consistent with past practice and as previously planned, WVU will observe West Virginia’s June 20 birthday, also a state holiday, on Nov. 23 extending the Thanksgiving break.