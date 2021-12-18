BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) and New River Community and Technical College (New River CTC) have signed a Dental Hygiene Articulation agreement, which will provide students the opportunity to study prerequisite courses at New River CTC, then transfer to BVCTC and have guaranteed placement in the two-year dental hygiene program.
Two New River CTC students will be able to take advantage of this opportunity each year, effectively streamlining their academic pathways by eliminating duplicate courses.