Dr. Bonny Copenhaver sat in her office and brushed a hand through her black hair. It had already been a busy day for the president of New River Community and Technical College, but this job and working in higher education was where she knew she was meant to be.
With her white shirt crisp and her black cat-eye-framed glasses sitting on her nose, she smiled.
“I look like a mess,” she said, laughing, her Tennessean accent peeking through.
She had just gotten back from visiting a windmill farm. She traveled there to learn more about the industry and possibly translate it to create possible new programs for New River Community and Technical College. Since it’s new to the area, it’s a different way to help both the students and community continue to broaden their skills.
“It’s just a different way to help students and make sure the college is visible and present in things that are happening in the community,” Dr. Copenhaver said. “We can’t just stand away from the community and kind of divorce away from the issues of the community, because those issues are our issues.”
President Copenhaver believes in the power of community. Recently, New River Community and Technical College set up a booth at the International Overdose Awareness Day event in Beckley. She and her rescue dog, Phoebe, attended the event. While Phoebe was in a stroller and loved the attention, Dr. Copenhaver was spreading her positive message.
“Where we have so many students who might have substance use disorder, be homeless or trouble with food, one of the things you can do once you’re stable is to come to school, give you a focus,” she said. “It’s going to help you find a new path and have an education that you thought you could never have.”
Dr. Copenhaver stressed how important community is to the institution.
“I know I can’t solve all the world’s problems,” she said. “I can’t solve world peace. I can’t give everybody a house, but I can at least help you on your journey to get you out of being homeless or out of being in food insecurity, or whatever it may be.”
In her office, a cork board sits behind her. It’s filled with tons of colorful papers, but one catches attention. The one colorful sheet read: “love heals everybody.”
“Peace, love and justice,” she had said. “Because the world doesn’t have enough of those things, treating people with that love and respect.”
By working in higher education, Dr. Copenhaver can try to spread some of that positivity. However, being a president at a community college wasn’t something she had always wanted to pursue. She just wanted to teach.
Dr. Copenhaver attended East Tennessee State University, as did her mother and grandmother. In the 1920s, her grandmother attended the school when it was a “normal school,” created to train future teachers.
“I didn’t realize how independent my grandma was until I was older,” Dr. Copenhaver said.
Her mother was fiercely independent, too. She didn’t marry until her late 30s and had been on her own with a career in advertising. But in the early 1960s, her mother decided to go back to the university and finish her degree. However, she faced difficulties.
“I got to hear stories about how she was treated at work and when she came back to go to college,” Dr. Copenhaver said. “She was going to finish her degree.”
But once her professor found out that she had worked in the “real world,” things began to get rocky. Her mother explained to her that once the professor found out, he pointed her out in class and told her that she wasn’t going to pass.
“They wouldn’t work with her in her situation, so she didn’t finish,” Dr. Copenhaver explained. “But I make up for it because I have three degrees from ETSU.” She chuckled.
“But I hold that legacy to be a really cool thing for me that I come from a line of three women who did go to college, and my mom didn’t quite make it, but it shows just how far women have come because I could graduate,” she said, smiling.
On her father’s side, her grandparents ran a business. That grandma was a hustler, too.
“I come from these women who were strong in their own right and all very Appalachian women,” she said. “All tough and determined.”
But she thinks that she would be making them proud.
“I hate that none of them are alive to see this,” she said. “I had some pretty good women to think about and learn from when I was coming about in the world. I did try to hopefully do them proud. Hopefully they’re pleased.
“I’m sure occasionally they’re all rolling their eyes, thinking I’ve lost all my marbles,” she said, laughing.
After Dr. Copenhaver graduated with her master’s degree, she started her career at a community college close by her house. She always thought she’d be teaching at a university eventually, but she fell in love with community college when she began teaching there.
“They come from all kinds of backgrounds,” she said. “They are usually students that thought they weren’t college material or that college didn’t apply to them. So, they’re coming to us scared and apprehensive. Then, they just blossom. It’s so fun to watch them do that.”
During that time, something changed.
“When I was a faculty member, I got drug to a women’s leadership conference,” she explained. “I thought, ‘Why are you taking me? Why am I going to this, I’m not any of these things. I’m just a teacher.’”
Then the keynote speaker got on stage. She was a university president.
“I’m listening to her, and I’m enthralled,” she said. “I thought, ‘Man that sounds like the best job ever. I think I want that job. I think I want to be president.’”
At that time, she and her husband had been married only a little while. He had gone back to school and was finishing his degree. They had talked about her going back for her doctorate, but they were going to wait until he had finished. But when she walked through the door when she got home from the conference, she had to tell him the news.
“I said, ‘Honey, guess what? I’ve figured out what I want to do when I grow up,’” she said, grinning.
She was already holding the application for her doctorate in her hand. She had picked it up on the way home.
So, they were both in school together.
“We ate a lot of ramen noodles by the end of the month,” she joked.
Afterward, she worked at many other community colleges and worked her way up the leadership. While working at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Va., as the first major gifts and planned giving coordinator, she organized a campaign that raised over $4 million. That money created 20 new scholarships that helped students attend college. In 2010, she received the Woman of Achievement award from the Women in Higher Education in Tennessee. Then in 2013, she moved to Wisconsin to work for the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and became the vice president of academic affairs and campus administrator.
On Jan. 2, 2019, she became the first female president of New River Community and Technical College and moved back to the Appalachian Mountains. She grew up in Johnson City, Tenn., which isn’t too far from Beckley.
“The longer I was here and interviewing and listening to the people here talk about their school and what they wanted for their school, I thought, wow,” she explained. “This is a school that’s maybe had some issues in the past, but they want to overcome those issues. I couldn’t think of a better place to be.”
After coming back home to Wisconsin after the interview, she knew that she was supposed to work at the college.
“I really think this is where I’m supposed to be,” she said.
For young women wanting to climb the ladder, she said that it’s normal to make mistakes.
“You are going to make mistakes along the way, and you own those mistakes, and you move on,” she said. “We don’t dwell on the mistakes we’ve made.”
Even at work, she follows the same motto.
“I tell people here all the time, I have never once yelled at somebody for trying a risk or starting a new project and it fails,” she said. “All I ask is what did we learn out of this, what are we going to try next? And it doesn’t matter to me that it failed. We make mistakes. We say something we shouldn’t have said; we make a bad decision.”
She said that it’s important to learn from it.
“Especially girls get told not to admit those things because it makes you look weak, and I don’t agree with that at all,” she said.
She also said that it’s important to understand who you are.
“You have to know who you are and understand all the little quirks that you have about yourself,” she said. “The good and the bad and the ugly. But you have to be comfortable with who you are. It’s absolutely what you have to do.”
She said that it can be hard, especially while in school, but it’s crucial.
“It took me a while to embrace those things,” she said. “That’s what makes me me, and I’m OK with that.”